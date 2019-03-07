Arsenal, Liverpool in pole to land €60m star in complicated summer move

Arsenal and Liverpool have been given a boost as an update has emerged regarding to future of reported target James Rodriguez.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with a move for the Colombia international, who looks set to return to Spain at the end the season unless Bayern opt to buy him.

The 27-year-old, who is also apparently a target for Juventus and Napoli, has not always been a first choice for Bayern boss Niko Kovac. Recently, club chairman Uli Hoeness admitted that a decision on Rodriguez’s future depends very much on Kovac. A report from Spanish outlet Don Balon on Wednesday claimed that that despite offers from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, Rodriguez has communicated to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he wants to return to the club this summer. However the same outlet has published a fresh update on the situation, claiming that Rodriguez is now expected to complete a £38million permanent switch to Bayern before then being offloaded to either Arsenal or Liverpool. The report states Arsenal and Liverpool are the frontrunners for Rodriguez’s signature, with the former perhaps looking to replace Mesut Ozil, who faces an uncertain future, and some saying the latter still need to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho’s exit. It has been claimed the former Monaco man could cost as much as €65million (£59m), but the report from Don Balon indicates the Bundesliga side would demand around €60m, which means they would still turn a quick profit.

