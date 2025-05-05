Arsenal and Liverpool in talks to sign Chelsea ace who’s QUITTING the club

Arsenal and Liverpool have both held talks over signing a big-money Chelsea star who two sources have confirmed will leave the club this summer.

Chelsea don’t lack for options in the attacking ranks at present and an inevitable consequence of having so many quality options to choose between is a major-name star or two are barely featuring.

Christopher Nkunku – a £52m signing from RB Leipzig in 2023 – is chief among those whose minutes are well below expectations.

The Frenchman has racked up just 910 minutes of action in the Premier League this season and has grown frustrated at his lack of opportunities.

The 27-year-old was a player of interest to Bayern Munich and Manchester United in January. A transfer did not come to pass, with Chelsea favouring a permanent exit and interested clubs only serving up loan opportunities.

However, fast forward to the present day and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has insisted Nkunku’s time at Stamford Bridge is up.

“Christopher Nkunku has decided to leave Chelsea this summer – there’s no longer any doubt about it,” declared Plettenberg on X. “His contract runs until 2029. Talks are ongoing.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently weighed in on Nkunku’s future and echoed Plettenberg’s claims.

After confirming Nkunku could’ve left Chelsea in January if permanent and not loan bids were lodged, Romano said via his YouTube channel: “Now in the summer the story for Christopher Nkunku will be different.

“I already told you in March, in April and now in May the clear feeling of all parties involved is for Nkunku to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

“Why? Because Nkunku is not finding the space he wants. Also because in terms of skills Nkunku is not exactly the kind of player needed for Enzo Maresca’s vision and ideas.

“Also because Nkunku wants to play on a regular basis and at Chelsea this is not happening apart from in the Conference League, but it’s about Premier League football, it’s about the really crucial games that Nkunku wants to play

“So there is more than a strong possibility, almost a clear expectation for Christopher Nkunku to leave Chelsea in the summer window.

“There was some interest from Bayern in January, also some interest from Man Utd but only in case of a swap deal and nothing happened.

“Let’s see which other clubs will approach Chelsea for Nkunku but for sure he will be one to watch.”

Romano concluded by stating “my expectation is not to see Nkunku in a Chelsea shirt next season.”

With Nkunku set to leave, attention has quickly turned to where he will go and per TBR Football, a move within the Premier League is possible…

Where will Christopher Nkunku go, and for how much?

TBR reporter, Graeme Bailey, explained: “The player’s representatives are doing their due diligence on options – as Roy Keane would say they are ‘doing their job’ making sure all options are on the table.

“Nkunku has known since last summer that he could leave Chelsea and he almost departed in January, but this summer he will almost certainly depart Stamford Bridge.

“As it stands I am told that a move to Europe is the most likely option – but his people are touching base with clubs in England.

“Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham have all been spoken to in the past few months.

“Chelsea want to recoup as much of their plus £50m outlay, but that looks difficult at this juncture.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been able to verify Arsenal’s interest in the player.

What’s more, Fletcher has also learned Chelsea would be willing to sell Nkunku for a fee around the £40m mark.

Bayern Munich do remain interested in Nkunku, though only if failing to sign No 1 target, Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would only move for Nkunku if selling Harvey Elliott. Nkunku favours the No 10 role currently occupied by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Elliott is considering his future amid a lack of opportunities under Arne Slot and if departing, a new No 10 to compete with Szoboszlai could be signed.

Aside from Nkunku, RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons is a player of interest to the Reds, as confirmed by The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele.

The latest on Liverpool’s proposed move for Dutch international Simons can be found below.

Latest Liverpool news – Xavi Simons, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more

🔴 Liverpool prep HUGE opening bid for Bundesliga game-changer as Slot eyes sublime first summer signing

🔴 Liverpool green light early Alexander-Arnold exit to Real Madrid as Hughes lands unexpected pay-day

🔴 Slot told Klopp signing is finished and Liverpool must plan for future after Chelsea mauling