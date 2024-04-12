Arsenal, Liverpool join race to sign exceptional Bundesliga star but face Bayern Munich competition

Alex Grimaldo is being eyed up by plenty of clubs

Arsenal and Liverpool have joined the race to sign one of the Bundesliga’s top stars, although they face fierce competition from Bayern Munich according to reports.

Come the summer, plenty of Europe’s top clubs are expected to be in the market for a new left-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko hasn’t been as prominent in the Arsenal XI this season and his long-term future at the club is in doubt.

Likewise, Alphonso Davies faces an uncertain future at Bayern Munich and given Andrew Robertson‘s injury issues, Liverpool also seem to be keen on securing another left-back.

With this being the case, Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo is now attracting plenty of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Football Transfers, the attacking wing-back is ‘admired’ by Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich. The report states that Grimaldo’s future at Bayer Leverkusen is ‘in the balance’ on the back of his impressive form.

Arsenal and Liverpool have repeatedly been ‘monitoring his situation’ while Bayern Munich are also ‘expressing keen interest’ in the 28-year-old.

Xabi Alonso recently committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen and in the process, snubbed the Liverpool job. With the manager taking a clear stance, he’ll no doubt be hoping that his players follow suit.

However, with a number of top European sides monitoring the impressive wing-back, Bayer Leverkusen could be tempted to sell the 28-year-old.

Grimaldo is in the form of his life

Like most of the Bayer Leverkusen squad right now, Grimaldo is currently in the form of his life. Across all competitions, the Spanish wing-back has produced 26 goal contributions with 11 goals and 15 assists.

In Alonso’s system, he plays as a very attacking left-wing back and his creative stats rank him among the best players in Europe.

Taking his numbers from the Bundesliga in isolation, the 28-year-old takes 2.3 shots and produces 2.6 key passes per game. Those underlying numbers have aided him in averaging a goal contribution every 125 minutes this season.

Given he only signed with Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, it will come as no surprise to learn that he is under a long-term contract. His existing deal in Germany runs until the summer of 2027 which gives Leverkusen a decent amount of bargaining power.

While a move to the Premier League could tempt Grimaldo, it’s not a given that he’ll want to leave Leverkusen. He clearly loves playing under Alonso and with the Spanish boss staying put, Grimaldo could also decide to stay.

“I had very good coaches throughout my career, both at Barcelona and at Benfica. But Xabi is something special. There are not many coaches like him in the world of football,” the wing-back told Bild.

“To come here and win a title in my first year that Bayer Leverkusen has never won before would be to make history. This is something that the whole team and I also want to achieve. And I think we are on the right track.”

