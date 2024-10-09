The race to sign Jonathan David is set to intensify with Fabrizio Romano confirming the striker will likely leave Lille as a free agent in 2025 – though we understand a top Italian side are positioning themselves at the front of the queue to beat Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Barcelona to his signature.

David moved to the French side in August 2020, costing a fee of €30m (£25.1m, $32.8m) from Gent and making him the most expensive Canadian star in football history. The sizeable fee, though, did not deter the 24-year-old, who has gone on to score an impressive 92 goals in 194 matches for the Ligue 1 side, finishing second only to Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts last season.

However, with his Lille contract due to expire in 2025, Romano has confirmed that David is set to move on as a free agent, making him of huge appeal to a number of European football’s top clubs.

Now Romano has detailed the discussions around his future and has confirmed he expects the Arsenal and Liverpool target to leave Lille as a free agent.

“He [David] will consider several things, not just financially, the project, the managers, so he’s not going to decide now,” Romano told The Debrief.

“For sure, he’s having conversations with several clubs, not him, his agent, clubs in England and clubs in Italy, clubs in Spain.

“Jonathan David is one of the biggest names on the market for the summer of 2025. Again, before making any decisions, he will take his time, it’s not something for now or something for 2024.

“Jonathan David will explore his options, but for sure I expect him to leave Lille as a free agent.”

Jonathan David: Newcastle hold talks, but Serie A side now lead transfer race

In recent days, Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for David as they look to find a long-term heir for Robert Lewandowski.

However, it is Inter Milan who have made what has been described to us as important steps to try and sign him in recent days.

And we can reveal that the Nerazzurri are trying to speed up the process of signing him, having anticipated likely competition from Serie A rivals AC Milan and Juventus, as well as Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, our correspondent Rudy Galetti has also noted been informed that Newcastle have already spoken to his agents to find out the conditions for the free-transfer, in addition to learning the commissions they would command around the deal. As things stand, Eddie Howe’s side are the most advanced with regards talks with David and his entourage.

West Ham have also looked at David previously, though their interest has now gone cold.

Lille, for their part, are leaving open the invitation for David to sign an extension and the striker himself opened up last month on the discussions he has held with president Olivier Letang.

“Right now we’re speaking with (Letang) about a possible extension,” David confirmed to The Athletic last month. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Adding more insight into what the future might hold for him, David did hint that a move to England certainly appeals.

The Lille star added: “I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Jonathan David’s goals breakdown last season

David made his senior debut with Belgian side Gent and went on to register 37 goals and 15 assists in 83 appearances for the club.

The Canada international averaged a goal every 149.9 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 106.7 minutes.

He completed a €30million move to Lille in the summer of 2020 and has since registered 76 goals and 11 assists in 153 Ligue 1 appearances.

The striker has also got six goals and four assists in 11 domestic cup games plus 10 goals and three assists in 32 European games.

Overall, David has 92 goals and 20 assists in 196 appearances in all competitions for Lille, averaging a goal every 160 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 131.4 minutes.

The 24-year-old is a two-footed finisher as he has scored 37 goals for Lille with his right foot and 25 goals with his left foot.

He has also scored six headers, one tap-in, 20 penalties and one rebound from a saved penalty.

At international level, David has 29 goals and 17 assists in 56 appearances for Canada. He averages a goal every 144.6 minutes and a goal contribution every 91.1 minutes.

Alongside his goalscoring abilities, he is blessed with blistering pace and can also drop deep to link up with his teammates outside the penalty area.