Arsenal, Liverpool lifted as Bayern Munich make call on £38m playmaker

A number of Premier League clubs will likely be alerted as reports suggest that Bayern Munich will not buy James Rodriguez this summer.

Rodriguez joined the Bundesliga giants back in summer 2017 on a two-year loan deal, which they have option to turn into a £38million permanent switch in June.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, has not always been a first choice for Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

In fact, he has started just 17 games for the Bavarian giants across the Bundesliga and the Champions League so far this season, leading to speculation that Bayern will not use their option to buy.

Now, German outlet Bild seems to confirm those rumours, as they claim that Bayern are currently against paying £38m for the Colombia international due to his poor impact thus far.

Rodriguez has battled injury problems, but Kovac left Rodriguez out of the squad altogether for Bayern’s crucial 5-0 win over Dortmund over the weekend.

The player has hinted in the past though that he would be more open to returning to the Bernabeu, revealing that he is still in touch with a number of his former team-mates.

