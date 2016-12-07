Arsenal and Liverpool have been put on alert after Ajax confirmed one of their young stars would likely leave the club in the January transfer window.

Ajax coach Peter Bosz has confirmed for the first time that the club’s highly-rated midfielder Riechedly Bazoer has a ‘big chance’ of joining another club next month, with the Premier League duo joining Barcelona and Juventus in showing interest.

The 20-year-old has already played 51 league games for the Eredivisie club, but it seems the Dutch giants could be tempted to cash in if a bid is to their liking during the window.

Bazoer has been left out of Ajax’s squad who travel to Belgium to face Standard Liege in their final Europa League group stage match, and, explaining the move, Bosz told the club’s official website: “After talks with Riechedly I assume there is a big chance that he is not with this team anymore after the winter break. Against Standard I want to play young players so they can get used to this level of football.”

The Dutch outfit have already qualified for the last 32 of the competition, and no matter what the result is on Thursday night, they will still progress as group winners.

The midfielder, who has also represented the Netherlands at every level, made 39 appearances for Ajax last season and picked up the ‘Talent of the Year’ award.

The club conceded the league title on the last day of last season to rivals PSV Eindhoven, are second in the league this campaign, only behind Feyenoord on goal difference.