Arsenal, Liverpool on alert as Wolfsburg hint at £62m Draxler sale

Wolfsburg have hinted they are ready to cash in on Julian Draxler next summer – putting a number of Premier League and European suitors on high alert.

The Germany playmaker has long been linked with a move to Arsenal, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the past, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also keen.

Despite expressing a wish to leave Wolfsburg following Germany’s Euro 2016 exploits, the Bundesliga side vowed to keep Draxler for the time being at least.

However, with a £62million release clause kicking into the player’s contract next summer, and with the player reportedly disagreeing over a number of issues at the club with their hierarchy, Wolfsburg’s general manager, Klaus Allofs, has hinted a deal could at last be possible.

“The story doesn’t help him, or Wolfsburg. It was catastrophic for the player,” declared Allofs, speaking to German TV channel Sport1 and referring to claims he had fallen out with the club.

“We may evaluate the situation differently next summer, and may do things differently next time.

“Does this mean letting him leave? Potentially.”

Draxler has made 10 appearances for Wolfsburg so far this term, but is yet to register either a goal or an assist.

Wolfsburg have struggled in the Bundesliga thus far, winning just two of their opening 11 games.

“He wants to get back to his level, he wants to help [us improve].”