Arsenal, Liverpool poised for transfer battle as €40m Serie A star leans towards January move

Arsenal and Liverpool target Kenan Yildiz is reportedly becoming ‘increasingly frustrated’ by his lack of game time with Juventus.

Scouts of the Premier League duo have been keeping close tabs on the talented 18-year-old amid reports that he could become available in the January transfer window.

Yildiz can play as a centre-forward, attacking midfielder or as a winger and his versatility has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp.

He has made five Serie A appearances this season but Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has left him out of the team for their last five games.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, both Arsenal and Liverpool are considering a move for the Turkey international in January.

Juventus would prefer to keep hold of Yildiz but due to their ongoing financial issues, would struggle to turn down an offer in the region of €40m (£34.4m).

Arsenal, Liverpool target considering January move

According to Sky Sports Germany, Yildiz is now considering leaving Juventus in the New Year after becoming ‘increasingly frustrated’ by his lack of minutes.

The report claims that the youngster is planning to sit down with the club’s hierarchy to discuss his future and ‘nothing is off the table.’ It he does leave, it could be a loan or permanent deal.

As mentioned, Arsenal and Liverpool are credited with an interest in Yildiz, while Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also keen.

The Gunners’ sporting director Edu has previously hinted that he is keen to bring Yildiz to the Emirates.

“Yildiz is a very interesting young man, we like him, but dealing with [Juventus sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli is tough,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool chief Jorg Schmadtke is understood to have urged Jurgen Klopp to snap up the forward who plays in a similar style to Roberto Firmino.

With that in mind, we could potentially see both of the Premier League rivals make bids for Yildiz in January. Whether or not they are willing to match Juventus’ €40m price tag, however, remains to be seen.

If the attacker lives up to his sky-high potential, he will be worth every penny.

