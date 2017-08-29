Arsenal, Liverpool in the mix as PSG prepare to sell Draxler

Arsenal will rival Liverpool for Julian Draxler and are reported to have contacted PSG over the £50million-rated playmaker as they prepare for the departure of Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners are reportedly giving serious consideration to Manchester City’s latest attempts to persuade the Gunners to let Sanchez move to the Etihad – with our sources describing Pep Guardiola as “absolutely obsessed” with securing a deal for the Chilean.

Reports on Tuesday said City had offered Raheem Sterling to Arsenal as part a cash-plus-player offer for Sanchez, although our sources have also indicated both Jason Denayer and Fabian Delph could also be used as makeweights if they are players Arsene Wenger would prefer.

However, the loss of star man Sanchez would come as a catastrophic blow to Arsenal fans, who are already reeling from Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

As such, Arsenal are trying to temper the loss of the Chilean by securing a deal for long-term target Draxler, whom the Gunners tried to sign prior to the Germany player’s move to PSG in January.

Reports in France suggest the Gunners will launch a £32million offer for Draxler, with PSG reportedly giving serious consideration to the player’s sale as they look to balance their books. PSG signed Neymar for a world-record €222million earlier this month, while a near €190million swoop for Kylian Mbappe is also drawing ever closer.

And Le 10 Sport claims PSG will look to cash in on Draxler – who only signed from Wolfsburg in January – to clear the way for Mbappe, though they are understood to value the player at nearer £50million.

The French outlet writes: ‘PSG are listening to the market over Julian Draxler. Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool have indicated they may be interested in Draxler, though we understand a third major European club has just come in with an enquiry. According to our information, Arsenal has indeed spoken to PSG in the last few hours to find out what they want for Draxler.

‘For now, the Gunners have not moved, but everything could accelerate in the coming days. Business to follow.’

The paper goes on to report that Liverpool also have registered their interest in Draxler and have been asked to be kept informed of developments, while Dortmund have money to spend following the £135.5million sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona this week.

Draxler has made 25 appearances for PSG, scoring 10 times and speaking of his future earlier month, his agent insisted a move was not on the cards.

“Draxler will stay and will not be sold this summer,” Roger Wittmann said.

“Paris is building a group with the best players in the world at every post, and Julian is one of them and he wants to continue to be part of it.”