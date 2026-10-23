Arsenal and Liverpool scouts wowed as £50m release clause emerges for electric playmaker – Exclusive

Arsenal and Liverpool are both fans of a top Galatasaray talent

Arsenal and Liverpool have joined the race for Galatasaray star Aleksey Batrakov, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that both clubs have stepped up their interest in the highly-rated Russian attacker.

We understand that representatives from both clubs were in northern France on Wednesday to watch the 21-year-old in action, and they were given further reason to be impressed as he scored in a 4-2 victory.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are also admirers of Batrakov, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer, with the growing interest highlighting the reputation he has built among Premier League scouts.

The attacking midfielder had already been attracting strong reviews from English scouts, who believed he possessed the quality to make an impact at the highest level. His move to Galatasaray has done little to dampen that interest, with the list of clubs monitoring his progress continuing to grow.

Batrakov’s route to Galatasaray was an interesting one. Paris Saint-Germain had previously monitored him, but the French club had other priorities as they worked to finalise moves for the likes of Ferran Torres and Maghnes Akliouche.

That gave Galatasaray an opportunity to move, with the Turkish giants turning to Batrakov as they moved on from their interest in Bruno Fernandes.

They eventually agreed a €25million deal with Lokomotiv Moscow to bring the Russian to Istanbul.

English clubs had faced a significant obstacle in trying to secure a deal directly with Lokomotiv.

UK government sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine restrict direct transfer business involving Russian clubs, making a direct from Moscow impossible for his Premier League suitors.

Batrakov’s switch to Turkey has changed that situation. Now playing outside Russia, he is potentially accessible to his English admirers should any of them decide to turn their interest into a formal approach.

His performances since arriving at Galatasaray have given those clubs further encouragement.

Batrakov has registered two goals and two assists from just six starts, making an impressive early contribution and showing why the Turkish side were keen to secure his signature.

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Arsenal, Liverpool accelerate interest in £50m Batrakov

For Arsenal and Liverpool, sending representatives to watch him on Wednesday represents a significant step in their assessment of the player.

They join three Premier League rivals who have already been tracking him, setting up a potentially intriguing contest if interest develops into concrete offers.

There is, however, a key detail in Batrakov’s contract that could prove important to his future.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Russian has a release clause in his Galatasaray deal that would allow him to leave for one of Europe’s top four leagues — England, Italy, Spain or Germany — for a predetermined fee.

The clause is believed to be worth around £50million. That would represent a substantial increase on the €25million Galatasaray paid to sign him, but it could provide interested clubs with a clearer route to negotiating a move.

Despite the growing attention, Galatasaray have little desire to lose Batrakov anytime soon.

Indeed, we understand that the club are delighted with what they have seen from him so far and have no current appetite to part with one of their promising new arrivals.

The reported release clause could nevertheless become a major factor if one of his Premier League admirers decides to act.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City all have reason to continue monitoring a player whose move to Turkey has opened up new possibilities.