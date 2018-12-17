A host of Premier League clubs could be disappointed as a Barcelona winger has been linked with a £58million move to China.

Malcom, who arrived from Bordeaux in the summer for around €40million, has been linked with a departure after failing to hit the ground running in Spain.

Multiple reports in the Spanish press earlier this month claimed Barca were already set to turn their back on Malcom amid claims they are “growing increasingly concerned over his mental state”.

Mundo Deportivo claimed sources at the club insist they feared the 21-year-old was ‘mentally depressed’, with the state of his mind ensuring he is not in a position to challenge for a first-team place.

Prior to his move to Barcelona, there were rumours of interest from Tottenham and Liverpool, while Fulham were also linked with an ambitious bid.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet AS claims that a Chinese club has bid £58m proposal to land the 21-year-old.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport did previously suggest that Guangzhou Evergrande could make a move to sign him in January.

If Malcom is sold, AS claim Barca will receive €25million more than the €40m they paid Bordeaux in the summer.