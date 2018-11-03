Arsenal, Liverpool share spoils as Lacazette cancels out Milner strike

Alexandre Lacazette superbly secured Arsenal a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in an absorbing Premier League encounter.

Two of the English football’s top sides slugged it out in search of three precious points as the Emirates Stadium bore witness to an entertaining clash on Saturday evening.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane controversially saw a goal ruled out for offside in a goalless first half, which saw Virgil van Dijk hit the frame of the goal late on.

But the visitors would draw first blood in the 61st minute through the ever-dependable James Milner, only for Unai Emery’s Arsenal to peg them back with eight minutes remaining.

Lacazette wriggled free inside the box before curling home superbly from an acute angle to secure a draw that still sees Jurgen Klopp’s men move top of the Premier League.

In Saturday’s early kick-off, Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time strike secured Manchester United a 2-1 comeback win at high-flying Bournemouth.

With trips to Juventus and Manchester City looming large, Jose Mourinho’s men looked set to kick off a crunch week in the worst way.

Callum Wilson gave Eddie Howe’s side a deserved lead that Bournemouth threatened to compound as United toiled in their latest sloppy first-half display.

But a rejuvenated Anthony Martial’s fifth goal in as many games somewhat fortuitously pulled his side level before the break, which they emerged from as a vastly improved proposition.

The spoils looked set to be shared until Rashford struck late on, with the forward, who turned 21 this week, coming off the bench to seal a timely victory.

Leicester honoured the memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha by making a winning return to action at Cardiff.

The Foxes owner died along with four others in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium following last weekend’s match with West Ham.

On an emotional afternoon in south Wales, Demarai Gray dedicated his 55th-minute goal to Srivaddhanaprabha as Leicester won 1-0 at Cardiff.

Newcastle got their first league win of the season at the 11th attempt as Watford were made to pay for missed opportunities at St James’ Park.

Ayoze Perez glanced fellow substitute Ki Sung-yueng’s driven 65th-minute free-kick home to claim a priceless 1-0 victory at the end of another testing week for Rafael Benitez’s side.

West Ham’s record signing Felipe Anderson began repaying his price tag by netting twice in a roller-coaster 4-2 win against Burnley.

It was far from plain sailing for the Hammers, who were twice pegged back by goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wood.

Marko Arnautovic had opened the scoring, but they were not assured of the points until Javier Hernandez struck the fourth in stoppage time.

Everton netted a fourth win in five Premier League matches by overcoming Brighton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Lewis Dunk’s header had cancelled out Richarlison’s fifth goal of the season midway through the first half, but captain Seamus Coleman answered his critics by putting the Toffees back ahead.

Richarlison capitalised on Dunk’s 77th-minute error to end Brighton’s mini-resurgence and wrap up three points for Marco Silva’s men.

