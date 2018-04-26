Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs alerted as Schalke confirm free move for top star

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool have been boosted by the news that Schalke have given up trying to persuade Max Meyer to sign a new deal with the club this summer.

The Germany midfielder has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most in-demand stars this summer, with his contract at the Arena AufSchalke expiring on June 30.

Schalke had hoped to convince Meyer to sign a new contract with the club, but have now waved the white flag and confirmed the 22-year-old will move on a free transfer.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Schalke’s sporting executive Christian Heidel said: “Max Meyer will definitely leave Schalke this summer.

“We’re dealing with the situation very professionally.

“It’s all been very amicable.”

While there is concrete interest in the star from the Premier League, the English giants are unlikely to have things their own way with Atletico Madrid, Roma, Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich also being linked with his signature.

Meyer, who is said to be rated in the £40million bracket by Schalke, has made 145 Bundesliga appearances for the German club, scoring 17 goals.