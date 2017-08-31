Arsenal, Liverpool target Lemar teases Prem pair over future move

Thomas Lemar has discussed interest in him this summer from Liverpool and Arsenal – and has teased the clubs that a future move could be on the cards.

The France winger was the subject of three failed bids by Arsenal this summer – the latest being an apparent £90million offer, which was reportedly accepted by Monaco, but was failed to be completed in time.

The player was also strongly linked with Liverpool as a possible replacement for Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, but the Reds failed to follow through with a concrete offer.

The Monaco star scored twice for France in their 4-0 thrashing of Holland in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Thursday night and after the match he was questioned on his future.

After his starring performance at the Parc des Princes, Lemar was cryptic when asked about a potential move – offering encouragement to Liverpool and Arsenal fans.

“You will soon see for yourself, but for the moment I am a Monégasque and everything is going very well,” he said on TF1.