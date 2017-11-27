Arsenal, Liverpool target opens up on links to PSG

Former Liverpool and Arsenal target Jean-Michael Seri has discussed his future amid reports linkign him to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast midfielder was heavily linked with the Premier League pair earlier this year, while Barcelona were also sniffing around the Nice star over the summer.

Seri ended up staying on the Cote d’Azur but reports in the French press suggest a move to PSG could be on the cards.

And discussing his future, Seri told Le Parisian: “I’m not a player you take by default. I’m not interested in leaving for leaving’s sake..

“If I make that step, it will have to be for a team where I feel wanted and one that plays football. Paris have that philosophy to which I’m very attached. So why not?”

The midfielder was then asked about PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, before aiming a dig at Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who is currently out injured.

“He has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or,” he said.

“More than his incredible qualities, you see when he talks to the media a great intelligence and a lot of maturity. In an 18-year-old kid, it’s quite impressive.

“In his situation, I know a lot of players who would have got carried away.

“When Ousmane Dembele was in talks at an advanced stage with Barca this summer, even if we don’t know everything that happened, he started a dispute with Dortmund by refusing to train for 15 days. For a young player, that’s not a good attitude to adopt.

“When you’re not well advised, you don’t make the right decisions. After he arrived at Barcelona, he got injured. That’s not a coincidence. Without all that sulking, he wouldn’t have got injured.

“Mbappe was able to shut out everything going on around him. That’s a sign of wisdom.”