Reports in France claim Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a €50m offer for Ajax star Donny van de Beek – clearing the path for a long-term Arsenal and Liverpool target to leave the Ligue 1 club.

Van de Beek enhanced his growing reputation with a calmly-taken winner as Ajax took a big step towards the Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham at Wembley on Tuesday evening – his 15th goal of a highly-productive season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea – while earlier in the season it was claimed Roma had also sounded out the player as a potential summer target.

However, French TV channel Canal Plus claims PSG are ready to launch a €50m offer to the Dutch giants for the talented midfielder, which, if accepted, will free up Julian Draxler to depart the Parc des Princes.

The German has struggled to command a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s side this season and despite making 36 appearances, many of these have come off the bench. And reports in France claim Draxler could be the man to make way if a deal for Van de Beek is completed.

The 25-year-old playmaker has long been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool – and they could renew their interest in him if he’s made available. Arsenal manager Unai Emery is seeking a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, with Mesut Ozil also potentially moving on, despite the player’s denials.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still in the market for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, although it’s thought Lyon’s Nabil Fekir – who they came close to signing last season – remains further up their wish list.

Draxler also has interest in him from his native Germany, with Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach both said to be keen. Bayern Munich had been keen, but it’s thought their interest has faded.

PSG paid €36m to sign Draxler in January 2017, but it’s thought he could leave for around €30m this summer. His contract has two years left to run.

Ajax, for their part, are likely to reject the offer for Van de Beek, but with their successful side in grave danger of being broken up this summer, the club may face a hard time retaining the midfielder’s services.

