Arsenal, Liverpool to miss out as defensive target set for complicated transfer

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Emerson is set for a move to LaLiga in a complicated deal involving two teams, a report claims.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently claimed that Barcelona have identified the defender as a potential target, but Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in the player, as well as Watford.

Emerson, who is contracted until 2022 and is already attracting plenty of interest from Europe, however the two aforementioned Premier League sides may miss out.

Spanish outlet Marca claims that the full-back will join Real Betis once he has finished playing for Brazil in the 2019 South American U20 Championship.

To make things complicated, the move is apparently a joint transfer involving Barcelona, and the Catalan giants will pay part of the transfer fee and have first refusal on his services in the future.

The 20-year-old Brazilian only arrived from Ponte Preta in April 2018 for fee of around £1million, but he has instantly impressed in Brasileiro Serie A.

