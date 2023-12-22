Arsenal, Liverpool told to ‘forget’ blockbuster transfer with Aston Villa in command of midfielder destiny

Unai Emery is getting the best out of Douglas Luiz at Aston Villa

Liverpool and Arsenal have been told they to forget any ideas of signing “outstanding” midfielder Douglas Luiz any time soon with former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor tipping the Brazilian to stay at Aston Villa for the forseeable future.

Luiz has played a huge part in Aston Villa’s incredible resurgence under Unai Emery, pulling the strings in the middle of the park with consistently commanding performances. The Brazil international moved to the West Midlands from Manchester City for just £15million in the summer of 2019 – and that has proved to be a steal.

Now his form has been so good that Arsenal are reportedly looking into a blockbuster move to bring him to north London in a solid midfield partnership alongside Declan Rice.

And with Liverpool also reportedly casting admiring glances the 25-year-old maestro’s way, Villa have reportedly responding by placing a £100m valuation on his head.

Despite that, there have been claims that Arsenal, especially, may still not be dissuaded from making a move, given the going rate for the game’s top midfielders today.

However. former Villa captain Taylor sees no reason why Luiz would want to leave in such exciting times for the club.

Taylor exclusively told TEAMtalk: “It’s no surprise at all that he would attract interest and that is testament to his outstanding performances.

“He’s one of most important players in the team, he’s so influential. Teams will look at him because of the form he’s shown for a long period of time.

“It as a huge compliment that people talk about him. For me, the great thing is there is more to come from him.”

Aston Villa to go top of Premier League; Emery deserves massive credit

Taylor is adamant Luiz would not be looking to move on even if a sizeable bid was tabled.

“He’s stated he’s happy at Villa and why wouldn’t he be? He’s playing a huge part in a winning side and you wouldn’t think a move would appeal to him at the moment,” he added.

Villa’s rise to the upper reaches of the Premier League has been masterminded by Spanish tactitian Emery, who has made Villa Park into a fortress with an hugely-impressive 100% record so far this season.

Incredibly, Villa will replace the Gunners at the top of the Premier League if they beat relegation-threatened Sheffield United at Villa Park on Friday night.

Now Taylor has waxed lyrical about the job Spaniard Emery has done since replacing Steven Gerrard as head coach only 14 months ago.

“What’s impressed me so much is the way he has transformed players who were already there, it’s clear to see how he has improved them and got the very best out of them,” Taylor said.

“Looking around at managers at the top clubs, there is nobody else I’d rather have. We wouldn’t change him for anyone.

“We have great owners who will back the manager and he was their choice, which is proving to be a great one.

“There is money to back him and there have been some very astute signings made in areas that were needed. The move to bring in Monchi as sporting director is also paying off and it’s exciting times for Villa fans.””

Victory over the Blades would stretch Villa’s club record run to 16 consecutive home wins in the top flight and extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.

