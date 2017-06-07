Prem pair told to ‘stop dreaming about’ £30m Leipzig star

RB Leipzig have told suitors Arsenal and Liverpool to look elsewhere amid claims the Gunners had launched a £30million bid to sign Sweden playmaker Emil Forsberg.

Both the Gunners and Liverpool have been tipped up as suitors for the 25-year-old player, who excelled during Leipzig’s debut campaign in the Bundesliga in which they finished as runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Forsberg provided 19 assists for Leipzig to bring him to the attention of several of Europe’s big hitters, but amid claims of an approach from Arsenal, the club’s sporting director Ralf Rangnick insists the player will not be sold.

“These are Christmas wishes in the summer. We have already twice adjusted the contract of Emil,” Ragnick told Bild.

When pushed further about other sales this summer, Ragnick added: “We’re not thinking about selling our best players this summer.

“There’s no red line for us. We will keep our team and improve it in several positions.”

Earlier this summer, Forsberg’s agent said the club may need to adjust his wages to reflect his status in the game amid claims he could be open to a transfer.

Hasan Cetinkaya told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet: “I will never comment on which clubs are involved. [But] there are big clubs who are very interested in Emil.

“Obviously RB know that if they want to keep Emil, they have to make sure he’s always happy.

“He has repaid the club 10 times over. It might be time to test himself at one of the big clubs.

“If RB want to be in the fight, they really have to show it.

“Even if he has a good deal, it’s not at the level you get at the biggest clubs in Europe.”