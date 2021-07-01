Alexander Isak has committed his long-term future to Real Sociedad with the new deal hugely increasing the exit clause in his contract.

The Real Sociedad marksman has turned heads at Euro 2020 with his standout group stage performances. After giving Spain a fright in the opener, he won UEFA’s Star of the Match award against Slovakia. Furthermore, he helped Sweden secure top spot in Group E on Wednesday, his country beating Poland 3-2.

Indeed, Isak featured in all four of his country’s game at Euro 2020 and was a notable handful in attack and a player opposing defenders clearly hated facing.

Before then, though, his form in La Liga had attracted attention from across Europe.

Liverpool and Chelsea were the first Premier League teams to have had transfer links with Isak.

Reports in Spain this week also suggest Real Madrid have joined the hunt for Isak. Isak is represented by the Universal Sport Group agency, which also works with Luka Modric. And AS states that Real have already established contact over a deal.

However, earlier this week it emerged that Arsenal were also weighing up an approach. Having got wind of his €70m exit clause, it was claimed the Gunners were hoping to trigger that deal.

Aware of the growing interest in Isak, Sociedad have been working hard behind the scenes to extend his deal and remove his clause. Furthermore, his former club Borussia Dortmund also had a buy-back clause in place allowing them to re-sign him.

However, Sociedad have on Thursday managed to tie Isak down to a new five-year deal at Reale Arena. That has seen Isak rewarded with a significant pay rise to reflect his growing status. It also removes the clause that allows BVB to re-sign him.

Isak exit clause rises to €100m

Furthermore, AS reports that the Basque outfit have also raised his exit fee to nearer the £86m (€100m).

Speaking to the club’s official website, Isak said of his new deal: “I’m very happy to continue at la Real.

“It is a great club, I feel loved here and hope to enjoy things with this team for many more years.”

Romelu Lukaku has also very much been enjoying watching his fellow forward in action.

He wrote on Twitter in response to a fan question about Isak: “Future is bright for him.”

The 6’4″ target man scored 17 goals in 44 matches in all competitions in 2020/21, as Sociedad finished fifth and secured a Europa League place.

