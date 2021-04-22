Arsenal loanee makes his mind up about permanent move

Joe Willock wants to stay at Newcastle United on a permanent basis after his loan spell from Arsenal ends, according to a report.

Willock joined Newcastle on deadline day in the winter transfer window. He signed up on loan for the rest of the season so he could get more opportunities to develop than he would at Arsenal. It seems to be paying off as the midfielder is making a decent impression.

He scored on his debut for his new club and has followed that up with two goals in his last two appearances. He was a substitute on both those occasions but is clearly leaving an impression at St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce admitted after his winning goal against West Ham that he would like to keep Willock on a permanent basis. However, the Newcastle boss admitted he was unsure if they would be able to complete the deal.

Arsenal retain high hopes for Willock and have him under contract until 2023. They could sell him though if they manage to sign a loanee of their own, Martin Odegaard, permanently.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that Willock has told teammates he wants to stay at Newcastle next season.

The 21-year-old believes he would play more regularly were he to make his move to the north east permanent. At this stage of his career, that would be crucial.

Therefore, Newcastle will have to try to find a way to fund the deal. There are doubts over how big their budget will be in the summer.

If Arsenal need to raise their own funds to sign Odegaard, though, they could consider any offers for Willock.

So far on Tyneside, Willock has started seven games in addition to his two recent goalscoring substitute appearances. His number of starts for Newcastle matches the total number of appearances he managed at Arsenal in the first half of the Premier League season.

Arteta reveals Willock plan

Despite those limited opportunities at the Emirates Stadium, Willock was given encouragement by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently.

In a blow to Newcastle’s hopes of a permanent move, Arteta said: “Yeah, I’m really happy with Joe because he scored a massive goal for the club.

“So, when he produces big moments like that it’s very satisfying. Joe can do it, he’s got the ability and the desire and now he’s having more consistency in terms of minutes and performances and that’s great for his development.

“That’s why we all believed it was the right thing for him to go on loan.”

However, what lies in store for Willock next season remains to be seen.

