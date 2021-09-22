Arsenal loanee subject to big claim by coach which may get Arteta thinking

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli has revealed he has immense belief that Arsenal’s William Saliba will be a huge star of French football.

Saliba, who is currently on loan at Sampaoli’s side, has impressed him massively since joining from the English giants, and the manager was extremely happy to be able to land the Arsenal man on loan for the season.

“He’s a top player at his position. We were lucky to get him on loan, it wasn’t simple,” he was quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

Sampaoli is clearly excited by the prospects of the 20-year-old, and believes that his attributes could make him a massive star, making a huge claim about his career.

“He’s great at marking, but good bringing the ball out too,” he said.

“He’s a future great of French football, he’s very good at starting plays.”

The Ligue 1 side have made an impressive start to the season, sitting in second place behind Paris Saint-Germain, and are yet to lose a game in all competitions.

Saliba’s contribution is clear to see, having featured in every one of Marseille’s league fixtures so far, where they have conceded just five times.

Saliba is joined at Marseille by fellow Arsenal player Matteo Guendouzi as the pair were left without a spot in the Gunners’ first-team squad.

Loan moves for both players seem more than apt, given Marseille’s early season form, and Arsenal could be left red-faced were the French side to challenge for the title.

Saliba defends Arsenal loan exit

Speaking after sealing his loan deal with Marseille, Saliba defended his decision to move away from the Emirates again.

He said: “I had a chat with Pablo [Longoria], with the manager.

“I knew that’s where I was going to play this season, with a stadium on fire and fans who expect a lot. For a young 20-year-old player, it can only do me good.

“I’m the one who chose Marseille. Arsenal preferred that I go to England, but I knew that here was the right choice. I pushed and pushed for it.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, signed ex-Brighton centre-back Ben White this summer.

