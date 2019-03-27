Arsenal lock horns with Juventus over €40m Benfica star

Arsenal are interested in launching a summer bid for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, according to reports from Italy.

It was claimed last month that the Gunners are in the market for a new full-back, with the club sending scouts to watch Grimaldo during Benfica’s ridiculous 10-0 win over Nacional.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid were also said to be big admirers of Grimaldo but is not thought that they had anyone present at the game.

Now, a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato provides an update by claiming that Arsenal are battling Juventus for the 23-year-old.

Tuttosport meanwhile that he currently holds a market value of around €40million (£34m), having contributed four goals and six assists in 26 Primeira Liga matches this season.

Juve were believed to be in for Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, however the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager means the Serie A side may have to look at other targets.