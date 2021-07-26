Arsenal look at James Maddison Plan B as star is transfer-listed for £15m

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move to sign an unwanted Real Madrid star as they look to add more creativity to their midfield next season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to add more flair to his midfield this summer. Arsenal have waved away loan signing Martin Odegaard but have learned there is no chance of making his signing permanent.

To that end, the Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Leicester’s James Maddison.

The playmaker did not make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 but was a notable performer in the Premier League last season. A lengthy hip injury midway through the season proved costly as the Foxes missed out on Champions League football again.

The 24-year-old did lift the FA Cup, though, as Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final. Unbeknownst at the time, that could have been his last hurrah in a Foxes shirt.

Although the club are not hurriedly looking to move Maddison on, reports claim they are willing to listen to offers. As such, Arsenal are being strongly linked with a move.

And while it’s claimed Maddison would welcome a move to Arsenal, the Foxes’ £60m asking price could prove prohibitive.

Instead, the Daily Express suggests Arsenal could turn to Real’s Isco as a cut-price laternative.

Los Blancos are looking to offload the 38-times capped Spain playmaker, after Carlo Ancelotti deemed him surplus to requirements.

Just like Manchester United target Raphael Varane, Isco has just one year on his deal.

And with Real unlikely to offer him extended terms, they want to offload this summer while they still can.

Indeed, AS claims Real have transfer-listed the player and have informed would-be suitors of his price. And the €17.5m (£15m) fee they are seeking is thought to have caught Arteta’s attention.

July 22 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea in for Berardi, Arsenal want Ramsdale and Man Utd favourite for Neves Chelsea turn their attention to Domenico Berardi, Arsenal want Aaron Ramsdale and Man Utd are favourites to sign Ruben Neves.

However, the Express claims that Arsenal’s lack of European football could prove a problem. After finishing eighth last term, the Gunners go into a season without European football for the first time since 1995/96.

That’s because, despite his 30th birthday looming, Isco still hopes to force his way back into the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup.

He was overlooked by Luis Enrique this summer – along with every other Real Madrid player – as Spain reached the last four at Euro 2020.

And AS claims he could reject all advances in a bid to win over Ancelotti and fight to reclaim his Real shirt. Indeed, they state Isco feels his best chance of playing for Spain again would be by impressing again for Los Blancos.

All the same, the Express claims Arsenal could yet make their move and try and persuade Isco to try his luck in London.

Leicester link has Arsenal buzzing as vultures circle for midfield outcast

Tielemans not for sale

While Leicester may allow Maddison to leave, they are adamant on keeping Youri Tielemans. The club see the Belgian as a key cog for the future and are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

The 24-year-old, who scored the winner in the FA Cup final, has been linked with a lucrative transfer.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have keep keeping an eye on the situation, 90min says.

Liverpool were recently named as potential suitors but it seems as though their interest is dwindling away due to the large £60million fee he would cost.

Besides, talks are going well between Tielemans and Leicester. To that end, the club are confident that a deal will ultimately be struck.