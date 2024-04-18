Arsenal look to address misfiring strikers by signing 20-year-old Haaland-like #9

Arsenal have had a good season but there have been many occasions where they’ve struggled to score and dropped points or been knocked out of competition by teams with better finishers.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are seriously in need of a new #9 to lead the line for the club. Arsenal’s strikers this season have rotated a lot, but all haven’t scored many goals this season in all competitions.

13 – Leandro Trossard

10 – Kai Havertz

8 – Gabriel Jesus

6 – Eddie Nketiah

Comparing these strikers to Manchester City’s with Haaland on 31 goals this season and Alvarez on 16 this season, it’s clear they need a proper #9 to lead the lines and get them the goals in the league and cups that will get them over the line to win titles.

Arsenal are looking to turn their attention to 20-year-old, 6’5”, Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko. The RB Leipzig striker has 11 goals this season in 34 games compared to teammates Lois Openda’s 26 goals in 37 games, which may on the face of it seem unimpressive but it’s important to look much deeper. Openda has scored most games, whereas Sesko has often come off the bench, so he’s had significantly less minutes. Openda has had 3,014 minutes this season and Sesko has had 1,713 minutes, giving them a goals per 90 of 0.82 and 0.62 respectively. Sesko is still developing but his ability is clear to see.

Against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, Sesko was a problem for their defence. His finishing was poor, but his movement was top class. In fact, he finished the first leg with four shots on target, one shot blocked, and one shot off target. Six shots in total against Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout stage is something.

As a player Benjamin Sesko loves to run in behind the defence and run the channels. Despite being so tall, he’s not a target man as his lanky frame may lead you to believe. He’s much more of a striker who loves to use his pace in behind to stretch the defence and drive into the box to finish past the goalkeeper.

Sesko’s athleticism is a stand-out trait. The Slovenian striker often gets compared to Swedish legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to the fact he loves to do lots of flicks and tricks but also has the athleticism and improvisation to score some wonderful acrobatic goals. He’s obviously not as talented as Zlatan just yet and a different profile of striker but his potential is very high for sure.

If Arsenal were to sign Sesko he’d be someone who could stretch the opposition’s defence unlike what they have right now and due to his intelligent movement he could get away a lot of shots and score lots of goals for the North London club.

