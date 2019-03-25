Arsenal look to beat Dortmund to potential Jadon Sancho replacement

Arsenal are ready to follow up on their initial interest in a Ligue 1 attacker by making a firm approach for a player also wanted by Borussia Dortmund as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho.

The Gunners were first linked with Guingamp star Marcus Thuram – son of France World Cup winner, Lillian – last month, with the player said to be on a list of transfer targets Monchi had handed the club.

But while Arsenal were ultimately disappointed by Monchi’s decision to rejoin former club, Sevilla, Arsenal have kept tabs on the young forward and French outlet Le10Sport claim the Gunners are preparing a concrete offer.

Thuram has impressed after netting 11 goals in 22 games despite his side lying in 18th place in Ligue 1 and seven points adrift of safety.

Such has been his form this season that the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Dortmund have also sent scouts to make regular checks on the 21-year-old attacker.

However, the French outlet claims it is Arsenal and Dortmund who have the biggest interest in the player, with the Bundesliga side said to be looking at the winger – capable of playing on either wing or even as a central attacker – as a potential recruit should they cash in on Sancho.

The young England winger was linked again with a £100m move to Manchester United over the weekend, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men said to have made two promises to the agent of the former Manchester City man.

But Dortmund’s hopes of replacing Sancho with Thuram could well be dashed before they have started, with Le10 Sport claiming that Arsenal will gazump any rival offer that comes in for the Gungamp man.

There is no mention of a fee for the player, but it’s suggested much of Arsenal’s budget this summer will depend on whether the club qualifies for the Champions League or not.

