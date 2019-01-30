Arsenal have reopened negotiations with Chinese side Dalian Yifang over a deal for Yannick Carrasco after they appeared to call time on their bid to sign Ivan Perisic.

The Gunners had been in talks with Inter over a deal for Croatian winger Perisic – but an admission from director Piero Ausilio where he claimed his side had yet to receive a suitable offer for the winger’s services – has suggested the deal is off.

Now multiple reports claim Arsenal have abandoned their bid to sign the long-term Manchester United target – and have instead reopened their dialogue with Dalian Yifang over Carrasco in a bid to get that over the line before the window slams shut.

Arsenal had appeared to end negotiations with the CSL side earlier in the window after being put off by their £35million valuation of the Belgium star.

However, the Daily Mirror’s John Cross claims Arsenal are now ready trying to be “creative” with a deal having been offered to the player as he pushes for a return to Europe.

It’s reported it will still take some careful negotiations to get the deal over the line, but it seems Unai Emery has now settled on the player to fulfil his wide attacking role.

The move for Carrasco would be a bitter blow for Perisic but Inter insist there has been no offer largely because Arsenal cannot do a permanent now.

It is claimed that the Gunners want the Croatia winger on loan with a £35million option to purchase.

Inter director Piero Ausilio appeared to signal the death knell of Arsenal’s hopes of signing Perisic after suggesting the Nerazzurri had yet to receive a suitable offer for his services.

“Perisic wants to go abroad, but there are no suitable offers,” Ausilio said.

“If he does remain, I expect the same professionalism from him as always.

“We intend to get him back on track and it shouldn’t be a problem. I don’t think it’ll take very long.

“I can say the Inter transfer market is closed.

“We had some fitness issues with Sime Vrsaljko and did well to immediately cover the gap with Cedric Soares [from Southampton].

“Inter have had a difficult path over the last few years, having changed ownership three times, but we now have a solid and ambitious owner who with time and patience can achieve great things.”

Arsenal close on Denis Suarez deal

Arsenal also look close to the capture of Barcelona star Denis Suarez, with Emery dropping the biggest hint yet that a deal could be close.

“I know Denis because he played with me at Seville,” the Spanish coach said.

“It will be a challenge for him.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!