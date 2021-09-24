Arsenal are reportedly looking to beat the likes of Leeds United and AC Milan to the signing of promising Dutch starlet Noa Lang.

Lang was a major target for Marcelo Bielsa’s side during the summer transfer window, and the Elland Road side have been tipped to renew their interest in the new year for a player who scored 17 times last season and has only bagged four this time around.

It’s understood that the Whites could not agree a fee for the wideman over the summer. Instead Victor Orta and Bielsa made a move for Dan James. And Leeds finally got their hands on the Wales winger for £25m.

However, Leeds scouts are still said to be watching the Dutch star closely and they will have been impressed with what they have seen.

Voetbal 24 claims that the race for Lang will hot up next summer. However, the price for Lang could go as high as 30m Euros (£25.6m).

However, the report adds that sort of price could put the likes of Arsenal and Milan off, but not Leeds.

Despite being just 22, Lang has already won league titles in Holland and Belgium. He is also on the brink of earning a place in the senior Netherlands squad.

His potential arrival at the Emirates certainly fits in with what Mikel Arteta and Edu are trying to do in north London.

The pair want exciting young talent that they can develop, as evidenced by their summer business.

However, it looks like they’ll have a big fight on their hands to sign – if Leeds pursue a deal.

West Ham target Arsenal attacker

Meanwhile, West Ham have been named as a potential landing spot for an Arsenal forward whose career in North London is coming to an underwhelming end, per a report.

The Hammers have gone from strength to strength in the second stint of David Moyes as manager. They displayed maturity well beyond their years on the European stage last week with a thoroughly professional performance at Dinamo Zagreb.

A heart-breaking league defeat to Man Utd followed. But as all good clubs strive to do, West Ham immediately got back on the horse and dumped the Red Devils out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The club’s future appears bright, though just a single injury to Michail Antonio could bring them back down to earth.

West Ham deploy the likes of Jarrod Bowen or Andriy Yarmolenko as false nines when Antonio is absent. That is a far from ideal scenario for a team hoping to lift silverware this season.

As such, 90min report West Ham – along with London rivals Crystal Palace – are in the mix for Arsenal hitman Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman, 30, is in the year of his contract at the Emirates. The once-club record signing has never hit the heights Arsenal fans hoped for, though he remains a steady source of goals when featuring regularly.

But per 90min, it is looking increasingly unlikely a contract renewal will be offered. They claim ‘talks’ between Arsenal and Lacazette’s team have ‘taken place’. However, neither the club or player seem ‘keen’ to strike a deal.

