Arsenal ‘majorly considering’ £60m striker signing after Isak to Liverpool heats up

Amid growing speculation Liverpool could sign Alexander Isak, Arsenal are ‘majorly considering’ a different deal for a £60m-rated striker – and it’s not Benjamin Sesko or Ollie Watkins, a report has claimed.

Arsenal remain without a potent centre-forward despite the club’s best efforts to finally tick that box in January. The Gunners did bid for Ollie Watkins, though with Aston Villa on the cusp of selling Jhon Duran at that time, Arsenal were barking up the wrong tree.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remains Mikel Arteta’s dream signing in the position. Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig is another striker Arsenal are huge admirers of.

TEAMtalk understands the chances of Isak leaving Newcastle in the summer will rise significantly if the Magpies fail to secure Champions League qualification. But even if Newcastle do miss out, Isak might not be heading to north London.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news on February 13 of Isak being willing to join Liverpool if the Reds make a move.

Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez having come close to offloading the hit-and-miss frontman to Saudi Arabia in January.

And per the latest from Fletcher, Liverpool are gearing up for perhaps the biggest window in the club’s history this summer, with Isak eyed as a world class replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The pair obviously do not play in the same position, though Liverpool’s idea would be to sign Isak to play at striker, with Cody Gakpo retaining his spot on the left wing and a mixture of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa covering the right-sided spot Salah would vacate.

It’s also entirely possible Liverpool sign Isak AND a new winger if Salah goes, such is Liverpool’s determination to preside over a historic window having barely spent a penny in recent times.

Newcastle value Isak around the £150m mark and sources told us it’ll take an absolute minimum of £120m to prise the Swede out of St. James’ Park.

A signing even at that lower fee would smash the Premier League transfer record with regards to arrivals. The current record remains the £115m package Chelsea committed to when signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Arsenal eyeing up £60m alternative to Isak

Arsenal won’t sit idly by and watch Isak join Liverpool if he does leave Newcastle. The Gunners will also attempt to sign the electric frontman if he is on the move.

But according to CaughtOffside, they have a new striker in mind if Isak proves unattainable.

They claim Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, 22, is being ‘majorly considered’ by Arsenal.

The striker has been a revelation since arriving from PSG in the summer, notching 17 goals and six assists across 32 appearances in all competitions.

Ekitike is described as the next striker Frankfurt are primed to generate a colossal profit from, following in the footsteps of Randal Kolo Muani and Omar Marmoush.

Frankfurt hope to hold on to Ekitike for a little while longer, though it’s claimed a bid of £60m prior to add-ons could be enough to twist the Bundesliga club’s arm.

Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, recently spoke about the striker’s rapid progress since arriving in Germany.

While Ekitike was heavily praised, the Frankfurt chief did suggest the striker still has room for improvement with regards to his workrate and defensive side of his game.

“We are very happy with Hugo’s development,” said Krosche (as quoted by CaughtOffside).

“He fits in really well with us and has made great progress in just one year. He already has an exceptional scoring rate. He has the potential to become an absolute top striker in Europe.

“He still has to work on his determination, sometimes he is too playful. We also still have issues when defending the ball. But he is on the right track.”

