Arsenal make contact with top Mourinho target, says BBC journalist

Arsenal are chasing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to respected BBC journalist David Ornstein.

Ornstein claims Arsenal have approached Inter regarding the availability of Perisic, 29, who has been a target for Manchester United in the last 18 months.

It is claimed that the Gunners want the Croatia winger on loan with a £35million option to purchase.

Perisic, who almost moved to Old Trafford in 2018, is understood to be open to leaving the San Siro.

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table and I was close to leaving Inter,” Perisic admitted.

“But I decided to stay and, as I said, [Luciano] Spalletti’s perseverance to keep me played a big role.

“In football, small details in these situations are key.

“Admiration from a coach like Mourinho is definitely something that flattered me.

The reporter also claimed a move for Barcelona’s Denis Suarez is still possible, while a transfer for Christopher Nkunku is ongoing.

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic. #AFC want loan with £35m option to buy. 29yo open to #Inter exit. Fits plan of versatile midfielder e.g. Suarez (still possible) / Nkunku + winger. Unclear if injuries mean defender wanted but Sokratis not bad — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 26, 2019

