Arsenal make contract offer to £26m Man Utd full-back target

Arsenal are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of PSG right-back Thomas Meunier, claims one respected journalist.

Spirits are low among the Gunners faithful at present, following their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final. However, they may soon have some better news, as it is claimed they are in advanced talks to sign Meunier.

The Belgian international had been linked with Man Utd, who are also interested in Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the position, but according to Gazzetta Dello Sport‘s Nicolo Schira, Arsenal are much closer to completing a deal.

Meunier previously played under Unai Emery in Paris, winning the Ligue 1 title once under the Arsenal’s boss’ leadership. Now, they could be set for a reunion, with the 27-year-old set to leave the Parc Des Princes this summer one year ahead of the expiration of his contract.

Schira claims that Arsenal have offered Meunier a five-year contract, with the two clubs yet to reach an agreement. However, it appears likely that a deal will get over the line, as Arsenal aim to bring in a replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner who can offer more competition to Hector Bellerin.

Meunier, who has never hidden his desire to play in the Premier League, could be available for around £26m.