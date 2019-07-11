Arsenal are refusing to give up on their efforts to land Wilfried Zaha after reportedly making an improved offer of £40million plus three players – taking the total package closer to their £80m asking price.

The Gunners had a reported £40million bid for Zaha rejected with The Sun saying Arsenal wanted to pay the fee over five years while asking for ‘a hefty discount’ if they managed to reimburse Crystal Palace early.

It’s claimed Palace value the star at nearer the £80million mark and it was little wonder to see their initial offer dismissed out of the hand by the Eagles, despite a plea from the Ivory Coast forward’s brother.

But amid doubts from Zaha’s camp that Arsenal will be finance the Eagles’ asking price for the tricky winger, Arsenal are reported to have raised their offer by now including three players as part of the package to try and tempt Roy Hodgson’s side into a deal.

According to The Sun, Unai Emery and Arsenal have offered Palace unwanted trio Mohamed Elneny, Carl Jenkinson and Calum Chambers, plus £40m, for Zaha.

Whether that tempts Palace into the sale remains to be seen though Hodgson’s side are in the market for a new right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka having joined Manchester United in a huge £50m deal. Both Jenkinson and Chambers are capable of playing there.

Reports on Wednesday, however, claimed Emery was considering two cut-price alternatives for Zaha, with Barcelona’s Malcom and Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth also on their radar.

Manchester United are entitled to 25% of Zaha’s transfer fee with Palace failing to remove the clause during negotiations over Wan-Bissaka.

But having grown up supporting the Gunners, it is clear that the move across London is something the winger is desperate to do this summer, with his brother Judicael begging Palace to allow the forward to leave.

“Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him,” he said.

“It’s my brother’s dream though to play for Arsenal.

“Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood.”

