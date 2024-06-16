Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer four first-team stars as part of a swap proposal in their bid to try and land Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

The Toffees star is expected to be one of the most sought-after talents during the summer transfer window, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa all known to be chasing his signature.

Indeed, TT can confirm that Villa have already contacted Everton over a potential deal and are confident a £50million transfer can be struck.

Onana could be offloaded along with top United defensive target Jarrad Branthwaite as the Goodison Park outfit look to balance the books and satisfy PSR.

DON’T MISS: TEN Euro 2024 stars Arsenal are interested in as potential transfer targets

However, it appears that Arsenal’s proposal to get Onana on board at least gives Sean Dyche the opportunity to get another body through the door to bolster a first-team squad that could be weakened significantly by two major exits.

The Daily Express has revealed four players Mikel Arteta is willing to offload who may tempt Everton into dealing with the Gunners over Villa or United in the chase for the Belgium international.

First on that list is striker Eddie Nketiah, who could become first-choice at Goodison if he did move to Merseyside given continued Chelsea and Newcastle interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Nketiah is currently behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order and is thought to be available for a fee in the region of £30m.

Dyche traditionally prefers bigger central strikers but Nketiah has proven that he can score goals at Premier League level – albeit not prolifically – and the 25-year-old would be a useful option for an Everton side who struggle to score many.

In his career to date he has notched 44 times in 188 games in all competitions, with 38 of those coming for Arsenal.

Potential midfield swap

Next on the list is midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is now back at The Emirates after an impressive season on loan at relegated Luton Town.

He is more of a like-for-like swap for Onana and could go some way to filling the void left by the big man’s potential exit.

After missing 10 games with a hamstring injury at the start of the season, the 24-year-old went on to score one goal and provide three assists in 19 games in all competitions for the Hatters.

Another player being tipped to make the move north is talented winger Reiss Nelson, who struggled for game time this past season in north London.

It’s been reported that Nelson has already informed Arteta that he wants to consider his options in the summer window, with the Gunners said to be willing to accept offers in the region of £20m for his services.

Nelson would certainly be a quality attacking option for Dyche to utilise in a misfiring Everton front line.

Left-back upgrade mooted

The final name mentioned by the Express is Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, who has had a pretty torrid time under Arteta in recent seasons.

READ MORE: Arsenal transfers: £60m striker ditched after one meeting as Arteta ‘didn’t want him around’

Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad in Spain, with Arteta using Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber as his left-back options.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey and Ashley Young have shared that role under Dyche. Tierney, however, does have good pedigree and could trim some of that £50m fee of Onana’s price and give Dyche another quality defensive option in the process.