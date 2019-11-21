Arsenal have reportedly made an opening enquiry to Villarreal for defender Pau Torres after deciding the €40m star is the man they want to partner William Saliba at the heart of their defence.

The 22-year-old has started all 13 of the Yellow Submarine’s LaLiga games to date this season and also made his senior debut for Spain national earlier this month, netting as a replacement for Sergio Ramos in the 7-0 win over Malta.

ABC De Sevilla states that the Gunners are hopeful new signing Saliba, who is currently on loan at Saint Etienne, will be the long-term future of the club’s backline while The Sun adds that Torres has been identified as a potential partner.

Arsenal have struggled defensively again this season, with David Luiz not really providing the solidity that Unai Emery had hoped for after his summer arrival from Chelsea.

Torres broke onto the scene during a loan spell at second tier Malaga last season, where he made 40 appearances, and has now impressed in Villarreal’s back four.

It is claimed the player has a €45m release clause, while he is also under contract until 2023.

