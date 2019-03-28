Arsenal make opening bid for Brazil starlet linked with Man Utd, Leeds

Arsenal have launched a £5million bid to land Sao Paulo starlet Gabriel Martinelli this summer, according to reports in Brazil.

The Gunners received a double blow in hiring a new sporting director but are pressing on with their summer targets regardless.

The club had hoped to appoint Spaniard Monchi into the role before he accepted a return to previous club Sevilla, while hopes of bringing old boy Marc Overmars back to the club appear to have been dashed after he signed an improved deal with Ajax.

Nonetheless, Gunners manager Unai Emery will plough on with his search for new recruits and, according to various reports, he wants to win the race for an exciting

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are the closest to signing Ituano striker Gabriel Martinelli, who is believed to be a target for as many as 25 clubs.

The Brazilian was expected to sign for one of Manchester United or Barcelona, having once had a trial with the former, but now the Gunners are hoping to agree terms over a summer move for the 17-year-old.

According to Fox Sports Brasil, Arsenal have made a £5million bid for Martinelli, but they still face competition from Barca for the teenager.

Leeds and Middlesbrough are also believed to be monitoring Martinelli, while Brazilian trio Palmeiras, Corinthians and Flamengo are also credited with interest.