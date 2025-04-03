A stunning report claims Arsenal have made signing Manchester United winger Antony one of their priorities for the upcoming summer, and how big of a bid is needed to seal a deal has emerged amid claims Andrea Berta will blow his main rival away.

Antony cost a whopping £82m (rising to £86m through add-ons) when signed from Ajax in 2022. The Brazilian never got to grips with Premier League football, returning paltry figures of five goals and three assists from 62 appearances in England’s top flight.

Antony tumbled down the pecking order under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim this season. Accordingly, a loan switch to Real Betis was agreed in January and since arriving in the sunnier climes of Spain, Antony has looked a man on a mission.

The 25-year-old has bagged eight goal contributions in just 12 games and has helped Real Betis win six LaLiga matches on the spin. European qualification – which looked a pipe dream before Antony’s arrival – is now on the cards.

Man Utd have no intention of reintegrating Antony once his loan concludes. That is music to the ears of Real Betis who have already signalled their intention to re-sign the winger at season’s end.

However, a recent report from the i paper claimed that in lieu of Antony’s revival, Man Utd now believe they can collect £40m from a sale. That figure is viewed as ‘realistic’ at Old Trafford and claims Atletico Madrid are now hovering would appear to suggest they’re right.

But according to a truly remarkable report from Fichajes, Antony’s future could actually lay in north London…

Antony to Arsenal…

The Spanish outlet claimed Real Betis are now well aware they’ll be priced out of signing Antony to a permanent deal. Even with European qualification it’s highly unlikely they can compete with the richer suitors now queueing up for Antony.

And per the report, Arsenal are now among the vultures circling over Antony, with the forward said to have become ‘one of their priorities to strengthen their attack next summer.’

The report doubled and tripled down on their claims, adding: ‘Arsenal is willing to make a strong bid for the winger and will not hesitate to submit an offer that surpasses any attempt by Betis to keep him.

‘Mikel Arteta believes his profile fits perfectly with the London club’s style of play and is determined to sign him.

‘Betis’ chances of retaining him are slim given the Gunners’ interest. Arsenal’s intention is to pre-empt any other suitors and negotiate with Manchester United as soon as possible to secure his signing.

‘Everything points to the Brazilian’s future being far from Seville and closer to the Emirates Stadium.’

Arsenal are known to be on the hunt for additions in their forward line this summer, with new starters in the left wing and striker positions on the agenda.

A new right winger – where Antony plays – to provide competition for Bukayo Saka could also be signed.

However, it’s important to note Fichajes are known for being among the more speculative outlets when it comes to transfer news and Arsenal moving for a player who has shown the square root of zero in England would be a major shock.

A more realistic target to push Saka on the right side is Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich. The Germany ace is out of contract at season’s end and according to Sky Germany, ‘concrete talks’ have been held over a free agent swoop.

