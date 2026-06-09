Arsenal and Manchester City remain huge admirers of Tino Livramento, but TEAMtalk can reveal that neither club is currently willing to meet Newcastle United’s hefty asking price for the England international, and both sides are now exploring four transfer alternatives.

Livramento has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated young full-backs, and his inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup has only strengthened his reputation.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been monitoring the 22-year-old closely and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they regard him as one of the best young full-backs in European football.

However, there is a significant stumbling block as Newcastle‘s valuation of Livramento remains a major issue for both clubs.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that the Magpies value the defender extremely highly and have even discussed figures that would eclipse the current world-record fee for a right-back, the £58million (€68m, $78m) that Paris Saint-Germain paid to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan in 2021.

Newcastle’s stance reflects just how highly they rate Livramento and how reluctant they are to lose a player they view as a cornerstone of their future.

Furthermore, while very keen admirers of his talents, sources have underlined that Arsenal and City now have major reservations over a summer swoop, though not enough to force either side to walk away entirely…

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Arsenal, Man City monitor Livramento and four other targets

Sources indicate that both clubs have concerns regarding Livramento’s injury record following a frustrating campaign that saw him start just 14 Premier League matches.

A combination of knee, thigh and hamstring issues restricted his availability throughout the season, and those fitness concerns have become a key factor in ongoing recruitment discussions at both clubs.

Neither Arsenal nor City have ended their interest, however. Far from it.

Both clubs continue to view Livramento as a player capable of operating at the very highest level and believe he possesses all the attributes required to thrive in title-challenging sides.

However, TEAMtalk understands that unless Newcastle soften their financial demands, neither club is prepared to pursue a deal at the figures currently being discussed.

As a result, both Premier League giants are actively assessing alternative options.

Interestingly, Arsenal and Manchester City are aligned on several of those targets.

Sources have confirmed that Brazilian duo Wesley and Vanderson are both under consideration, while Italian international Marco Palestra and Sporting defender Ivan Fresneda also feature prominently on recruitment shortlists.

Indeed, we exclusively reported back in February how the Gunners were keeping a close watch on Spain Under-21s international Fresneda.

Newcastle themselves are admirers of Fresneda, creating the prospect of an intriguing transfer battle should Livramento remain at St James’ Park.

For now, Newcastle remain relaxed about the situation. The club have no desire to sell and believe Livramento’s long-term value will only continue to rise if he can put his injury issues behind him.

Arsenal and Manchester City remain interested, but with Newcastle holding firm on their valuation and concerns lingering over the defender’s fitness record, a move appears increasingly difficult unless one side shifts its position in the coming weeks.

Livramento will be hoping to impress on the biggest stage with England this summer, and a strong World Cup campaign could yet convince interested clubs to formalise their interest with a move.

The Magpies are reluctant, though, to lower their valuation of Livramento, and are under no obligation to sell this summer, having struck an €80m (£69m) agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Anthony Gordon.

However, reports on Monday claimed the Spanish giants were eyeing another damaging raid on St James’ Park for another much-loved star.

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