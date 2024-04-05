Arsenal, Man City to clash over 16y/o sensation as winger prepares to follow Kvaratskhelia to elite level

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola will fight over the signing of Georgian sensation Vakhtang Salia

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly leading the race for 16-year-old Georgian winger Vakhtang Salia as a result of some top performances in senior football.

Both the Gunners and City have their fair share of quality talents that have come through their academies. At the Emirates, the likes of Bukayo Saka – currently their best player – and Emile Smith Rowe cut their teeth in Colney.

For City, superstar Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and now-Chelsea man Cole Palmer came through their academy.

While it’s ideal for them to be able to bring through talents that they’ve nurtured themselves, some young talents crop up elsewhere that are difficult to ignore.

One who is apparently on the radar of the Premier League giants is Georgian youngster Salia, as per HITC.

The 16-year-old sensation has played six games for Dinamo Tbilisi in 2024, scoring twice and assisting another two goals.

One of those goals and an assist came in the same game – a 2-2 draw against FC Dila in which Salia played the full 90 minutes.

It’s also been suggested amid his good form that he could break into the Georgian squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Arsenal, Man City leading race for Salia

According to HITC, Arsenal and City are the two sides ‘leading the chase’ for the 16-year-old.

It’s said that Europe’s elite were aware of the star before this season, but he’s now considered one of the best teenagers in the world, and the Premier League giants want a piece.

Alongside the Gunners and City, there are clubs ‘flocking to check on’ Salia – while those clubs are actively looking to pursue a deal, Chelsea and Tottenham have ‘watched him’ and Manchester United and Liverpool are ‘aware of his progress’.

It’s not only English sides that are after the Tbilisi star – Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have apparently all been scouting him, too.

Salia could follow Kvaratskhelia’s lead

There are parallels between Salia and Napoli star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. The most glaring ones being that both are Georgian and the latter began his career with Tbilisi.

However, he only played four games for them, scoring once and assisting once, so Salia is already in a better position than his compatriot.

Kvaratskhelia had six years of senior football before he got his big move to Napoli – where he is now starring with 16 goal contributions this season – so Salia could beat him to elite level. It’s no surprise he is being talked about as the ‘new Kvaratskhelia’.

But the Napoli man is also being tipped for a move to the Premier League at the moment, with many of the same sides that want Salia also interested in him.

The ample interest in Kvaratskhelia from English sides suggests a move is likely this season, so there’s a chance the pair meet in the Premier League.