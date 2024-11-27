Bayer Leverkusen are ‘taking on the fight’ to keep Florian Wirtz amid transfer links with Manchester City and Arsenal.

The German international made the footballing world sit up and take notice as he helped Leverkusen secure a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double last season with 18 goals and 20 assists.

That caught the interest of City, the Gunners, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and more, with Wirtz reportedly valued at between £100m-£150m (€120m, $126.6m – €179.9m, $189.9m).

As top European sides plot to try and recruit the 21-year-old, reports suggest the defending Bundesliga champions are doing their utmost to retain their star man.

According to Bild, Leverkusen have started negotiations with Wirtz over a new, improved contract, in a bid to ‘take the fight’ to their transfer rivals.

The report states Wirtz’s father and advisor, Hans-Joachim, has spoken to Bayern and City about a move – while Arsenal are slightly below them in the pecking order.

The German giants want to extend his 2027 contract by another year but if no deal is struck, they would prefer to sell him next summer. But Leverkusen believe they can keep the youngster at the club for a while yet.

Bayer Leverkusen dig heels in

This week, Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro denied reports that Wirtz and head coach Xabi Alonso – who has been linked as a possible successor to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid – are set to leave the club in the future.

When asked what the chances of the key duo staying at the German side, Carro said: “Very high and why shouldn’t they be high? As long as he [Wirtz] has a contract here, as long as he feels comfortable here, as long as he knows that he can play top football here and has a top team and can celebrate successes, then he is happy.

“What I can definitely deny – one hundred percent – is that there are any guarantees or agreements that I have heard in the media. The thoughts of all the players, coaches, coaching staff, and management of the club are in the here and now.

“We have enough to do on the pitch until the end of the year. It often annoys me that there is such speculation. I can admit that. But the here and now is important, nobody is interested in next season at the moment and nothing has been finalized. He [Alonso] has a contract for now.”

Whether both Wirtz and Alonso will still be at Leverkusen next season is somewhat up in the air.

Arsenal and Man City in transfer battle

In addition to vying for the Premier League title, City and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

It is believed the Gunners could look to secure his signing next summer, with the midfielder said to fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s philosophy – but City may try and muscle in on that as well.

Elsewhere, City are reportedly not planning to trigger their buyback clause for Liam Delap – despite a strong start to life at Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old, who is admired by Chelsea, has scored six goals for Kieran McKenna’s team but it seems an Etihad return is unlikely.

And City appear to be inching closer to extending the contract of prolific striker Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid, and more.

