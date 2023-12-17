Arsenal, Man City not put off by £100m Aston Villa stance as star tops shortlists for elite sides

Neither Arsenal nor Manchester City are put off by the £100million price tag Aston Villa have slapped on Douglas Luiz, as the elite clubs are both keen on moving for him in the summer.

Luiz has gone from strength to strength under Unai Emery, and is one of the Premier League’s best midfielders at the moment. He’s bagged five goals and two assists in the league as well as a goal and two assists in European competition.

Last season under Emery saw him begin to really find his feet, bagging six goals and six assists in the league, and he’s not slowing down this term.

For Villa, Luiz’s form has been a tremendous asset, as they’re flying high as the third-placed team in the Premier League.

But his top displays have alerted some elite sides to the potential of a transfer.

Indeed, last season’s top two, Arsenal and Manchester City, have both been linked of late. The Gunners tried to sign the Brazilian last summer, but their top bid of £25million was rejected.

With Luiz having developed into a star since then, his price tag has risen massively.

Indeed, Villa now value him above £100million and are ‘adamant’ that he won’t be sold in the January window, as he’s more important to Emery than the money would be.

Arsenal, Man City unfazed by £100m value

That would have put some sides off, but the Premier League giants are eager to try get Luiz no matter what it takes.

Indeed, Football Insider reports the Gunners have made the Villa man their ‘number one transfer target’ for 2024.

They are said to have prioritised the signing both this winter and in the summer, if they haven’t already got it done by then.

What’s more, Luiz’s former side Man City – for whom he never actually played a game – are also ‘very keen’ on moving for him.

Villa stance remains

The report reiterates Villa’s stance on rejecting ‘any offer’ they receive for their star midfielder ‘in the middle of the campaign.’

It’s to be expected that stance will remain beyond that, but the two sides are unmoved by it, and will come for Luiz anyway.

If a transfer is to happen, which certainly seems unlikely given Villa are ready to reject offers even over £100million, it happening in the summer seems much more likely than the winter.

At least that way both Arsenal and City will have the chance to muster up the required funds before making a move.

It will be interesting to see what bids they make, though, as they may have to be deep into £100million territory to even be given a second thought.

