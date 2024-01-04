Arsenal, Man City ‘seriously considering’ moves for Barcelona prodigy Xavi is ‘uncertain’ about

The ‘physical problems’ that Barcelona midfielder Pedri is facing have reportedly led Barcelona to feel ‘uncertainty’ over him, and Arsenal and Manchester City are among his suitors.

Barca midfielder Pedri has shown himself to be a very promising asset during the first few years of his career. At just 21 years old, the Spaniard has already played 120 times for the Blaugrana, following on from 37 games for Las Palmas.

He’s also played every single game for Spain in the last two major tournaments.

It’s clear that the sky is the limit for the youngster if he can stay fit, but that’s far from a given.

A spate of hamstring injuries have curtailed his career to this point, with Pedri only making 12 appearances in La Liga two seasons ago, following that up with 26 last season.

So far this term, he’s found himself on the pitch in just eight of Barcelona’s 19 La Liga games.

He’s been sidelined on two separate occasions this season, missing nine games on the spin with a hamstring injury towards the start of the campaign, then coming back for six games before another injury meant he was unavailable for the last two.

Barcelona are seemingly wary that the midfielder is not going to reach his full potential given he’s frequently sat on the sidelines.

Barca ‘uncertain’ about Pedri due to injuries

Indeed, according to Fichajes, Pedri’s ‘physical problems have generated uncertainty’ at the club.

This is said to have triggered ‘speculation about his stay in the team’.

Indeed, it’s reported there is also ‘speculation’ in the transfer market, with some big clubs seemingly willing to take him on board.

These include Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

It’s said the trio are ‘attentive to the situation’ and are ‘considering the possibility of launching offers in next season’s transfer window,’ i.e. in the summer.

Man City move gives Pedri his dream

A move to Manchester City stands out given Pedri recently said he “would sign [Erling] Haaland” at Barcelona as he’s a “cyborg.”

Given he holds a desire to play with the elite striker, he might not mind if he’s the one moving rather than Haaland.

As such, a move to City for Pedri would allow him to realise his dream.

The similar ages of the pair – Haaland is two years older than Pedri – could mean for an exciting partnership that could last for some time if the Spaniard can keep himself fit.

