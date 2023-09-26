Arsenal, Man City sent back to square one as representative confirms defensive target is already at ‘ideal club’

The representative of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande has denied he needs to be thinking about a move to Manchester City or Arsenal just yet.

Diomande has caught the attention of various suitors in the Premier League thanks to the progress he has been making in Lisbon. He is now in his first full season with Sporting after joining them midway through the previous campaign.

Recently, Man City were named as new admirers of the 19-year-old, who has already appeared on the Arsenal radar. Links with both clubs have been backed up recently by A Bola.

However, the same source has carried quotes from Luis Cassiano Neves, a sports lawyer who represents the player and has explained why he is already at the perfect club.

He explained: “He is extremely satisfied at Sporting, he is very focused on the club and the objectives for this season, which include winning the national title and improving. And he knows that Sporting is the ideal club for this evolution.”

Diomande is under contract in Lisbon until 2027. As for whether he could renew his deal, Luis Cassiano Neves added: “The player will be happy to sit at the table with Sporting but so far there is nothing.

“Sporting is Diomande’s present and future, he wants to evolve but there is nothing regarding renewal.”

Bright future ahead for Diomande

Diomande has been ever-present for Ruben Amorim’s side so far this season and earned his international debut for Ivory Coast earlier this month as a starter.

Previously, he came through the ranks at Danish side FC Midtjylland and had a loan spell in the Portuguese second tier with Mafra.

Man City and Arsenal, the top two in the Premier League last season, both strengthened their defences in the summer with the signings of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig and Jurrien Timber from Ajax respectively, but will be keen not to miss out on the most promising talents for the future.

