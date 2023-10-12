Arsenal, Man City vying for shock midfield deal, but third Prem suitor have unlikely advantage

Arsenal and Manchester City are in the mix for a cut-price midfield deal, though both clubs could be torpedoed by Burnley, per a top source.

Arsenal and Man City may well be battling it out for the Premier League title once again come May. However, according to the Athletic’s Tom Bogert, the two heavyweights are converging in the transfer market too.

Bogert specialises in the USMNT and MLS and speaking on MLS Season Pass, brought news on the future of a thriving young American talent.

Noel Buck is the player in question, with the 18-year-old already a regular starter for New England Revolution despite his tender age.

Buck is a central midfielder by trade and is eligible to represent England and Wales through parentage despite being born in the USA.

Buck earned a call-up to England’s Under-19s in September and scored his first goal at that level in the 4-2 victory over Switzerland’s U19s.

The teenager was named on MLS’ 22 under 22 list on Thursday. The list compromises ‘the top 22 players in MLS under the age of 22’ and is collated by ‘an expert panel consisting of select MLS staff and MLS Season Pass talent.’

When asked which of the 22 rising stars is “most likely” to be transferred in the next two windows, Bogert pointed to Buck.

Arsenal, Man City, Burnley all mobilise for Buck

Explaining why, the reporter noted Arsenal, Man City and Burnley are all showing interest in the player who’ll cost a fee in the $5m-$8m (approx. £4.1m-£6.6m) range.

But while joining Arsenal and City will undoubtedly hold greater appeal than Burnley, Bogert suggested a move to either of those clubs would likely come with the caveat of being loaned out.

Indeed, breaking into either of those sides will be monumentally more difficult than breaking into Burnley’s starting eleven, for example.

“Noel Buck is the first name that comes to mind,” said Bogert on which of the 22 could leave the States.

“The clubs that I have heard have been interested – and he has had a lot of scouts coming to watch him – are Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester City.

“He’s got an English passport as he is an England youth international currently on international duty with the country.

“There are a lot of English teams that are interested in him because of the domestic status.

“There are some teams in Germany that are interested, but usually when an English team comes in, they usually have more money to spend, so we will see what happens when official bids comes in.

“I’m expecting something to be done in the $5m-$8m range and then it’s about what the best opportunity is for him.

“Do you want to push for a move to say an Arsenal and then take a loan to the Championship? Or do you want to go to a smaller club like Burnley and understand that you might not always be Premier League, you could get relegated.

“Those are the two pathway options.”

