Arsenal man hints Unai Emery has lost faith in him

Stephan Lichtsteiner says he has held contract talks with Arsenal, but has hinted that Unai Emery has lost faith in him.

The Swiss international was Emery’s first Gunners signing in June 2018 when the right-back arrived from Juventus after seven years in Turin.

The 35-year-old started the season at right-back against Man City but he was hooked after 55 minutes and then spent seven games on the bench. Since then he has found himself in and out of Emery’s side and has made a total of 23 appearances in all competitions.

However, the experienced former Lazio man has one eye on playing at Euro 2020 next year for Switzerland and believes he may have to leave to get more game time.

“There have been talks. We have to see if it suits both sides,” Lichtsteiner told Neue Zurcher Zeitung.

“Arsenal is a big club, I feel very happy. But I want to play regularly with regard to the European Championships. It was okay this year. But if the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry.”

Lichtsteiner quashed reports in Switzerland in September that he was ready to announce his shock retirement, with the former seven-times Serie A winner quickly insisting he remained undaunted by the task of trying to dislodge Hector Bellerin.

“I could have changed to five other clubs in the summer, knowing that I would certainly play 47 out of 50 serious matches,” Lichtsteiner told Swiss publication Sportal.

“It doesn’t irritate me, as in 2011, when I moved to Juventus, I wanted to join a big club. I was looking for a demanding challenge in a new league.

“That’s why I knew from the very beginning at Arsenal that I had to fight for the regular spot against Hector Bellerin.

“For me, stepping down has never been up for debate.”