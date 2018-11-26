Roma have confirmed they have no plans to re-negotiate Arsenal and Man Utd target Cengiz Under’s contract.

The Serie A club’s sporting director Monchi has made it clear that the club have no plans to offer the Turkey forward a new deal and that may well open the door for a January transfer.

“We haven’t decided anything for Cengiz Under yet,” Monchi told Sky Sports Italia before Roma’s 1-0 loss to Udinese on Saturday. “He is very young, he is improving.

“But this is not the right moment to discuss a new contract and he must continue the growth process.

“Let’s leave him in peace to mature at his own pace. What needs to come will come in good time.”

Turkish-Football claim that “sources” close to the player have told them that the 21-year-old is not happy being one of the lowest paid players in the Roma first-team.

Under, who is understood to have a price tag of €45m, apparently makes around €1million per-season, which equater to around £17,000 a week and he has another four years left on his contract.

Under and his representatives have been trying to negotiate a wage increase with a buyout clause option, but they know he could earn considerably more in the Premier League and Arsenal and Manchester United are believed to be interested.

Turkish-Football recently claimed that scouts from United, Tottenham and Arsenal were all expected to watch Under earlier this month when Turkey played Sweden at the Yeni Eskisehir Stadium.

While, last week Arsenal were reported to be stepping up their pursuit of Under ahead of a possible January deal, by Calciomercato.

