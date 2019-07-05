Arsenal, Man Utd alerted as France powerhouse made available for €60m

Barcelona have informed Arsenal and Manchester United of the price it would cost to sign defender Samuel Umtiti this summer, a report claims.

United are known to have held talks with Barca about potentially signing Umtiti and the Catalan giants have seemingly decided that offloading the France centre-back is an option this summer.

The 25-year-old has been first-choice at Barcelona since his arrival three years ago, but his 2018-19 campaign was disrupted by injury.

For his part, Umtiti has admitted that he wants to stay and fight for his place at the club and although Barcelona are in no rush to sell, the right offer from United could tempt them to do business.

Now, a report from Sport (via the Mirror) claims that Barca have informed both Premier League sides that it would take a bid of €60m to land Umtiti this summer.

The centre-back is not considered untouchable as the Catalan giants hope to raise cash to fund moves for Antoine Griezmann and potentially Neymar.

Arsenal and United had the two worst defences in the top six last season in terms of goals conceded, and both have been linked with Harry Maguire in recent days.

