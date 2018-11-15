Medhi Benatia has told Juventus he wants to leave the club in January after reports in Italy claimed he had handed in an official exit request to leave in the winter window.

The Moroccan defender has found himself increasingly sidelined at the Allianz Stadium, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini immovable presences at the heart of Massimiliano Allegri’s defence.

And according to il Corriere dello Sport, former Bayern Munich man Benatia has had enough of life on the bench and has formally asked for the chance to talk to interested clubs when the transfer window opens on January 1.

The news is sure to alert Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund who have all been linked with the experienced defender.

United’s need for a new centre-half has been well documented with Jose Mourinho keen to boost his options when the transfer window reopens. Benatia is thought to be one of the names under consideration from the United boss, with Fabio Capello claiming last month that Mourinho had told him he was looking at Inter defender Milan Skriniar and Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly.

United have also been linked with Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is also in the market for a new centre-half and, as well as Benatia, has also been linked with Espanyol’s Mario Hermoso.

However, the biggest threat to the Premier League duo’s hopes of landing Benatia is set to come from AC Milan.

Il Corriere dello Sport claims Milan are favourites to land Benatia following the news that he wants to leave the Old Lady and will make him a priority signing, following the injury losses of Mateo Musacchio and Mattia Caldara.

