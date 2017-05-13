Arsenal & Man Utd hover as Atletico hint at cut-price Gimenez

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly ready to test Atletico Madrid’s desire to keep Jose Maria Gimenez.

The Uruguayan defender has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, but his £56million buy-out clause was thought to be extremely prohibitive for interested clubs.

However, reports in Spain suggest Atletico are willing to reach a compromise agreement that could see the defender sold for much less – and the news has already spiked interest among United and Arsenal.

The tenacious defender held talks with the Gunners last season when their move for German defender Skhodran Mustafi appeared to be on the rocks.

However, Arsenal managed to get the deal with Mustafi over the line so instead shelved their interest in the centre-half for the time being.

United, meanwhile, are also looking for defensive recruits this summer, with doubts surrounding the futures of both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

A deal for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof appears to have been agreed, but reports suggest United’s interest in the Benfica man has now cooled and Jose Mourinho is exploring the possibility of alternatives.

It’s not known how much Gimenez could now be sold for, but given he’s not a regular starter for Diego Simeone’s team, they could accept a sale of nearer the £35m-£40million mark.

Gimenez, 22, has already played at two Copa Americas and one World Cup with Uruguay.