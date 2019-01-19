Arsenal, Man Utd face fresh competition in hunt for €80m midfield sensation

Juventus have taken the lead in the race to sign Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele amid interest from the Premier League, a report claims.

It was claimed last month that Manchester United were ahead of the pack in their pursuit of Ndombele, with the Daily Mirror stating that United are willing to hand the Ligue 1 club £90million.

The report suggests that that’s the fee Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas is demanding for his all-action midfielder, whose performances in the Champions League this season have attracted the attentions of Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Ndombele, recently capped by France, has opened up on his future and admitted he had the chance to move in the summer.

“I could have gone, maybe things would have worked out well,” he told Canal Football Club.

“The club was firm, they didn’t want me to leave. I didn’t feel like leaving, and I think that today you can see that it was the best decision for me.

“Things are going well, I am playing a lot of games, and I am in the French national team. So, I think for the moment it was the best decision.

“I don’t imagine how my career will go, I live it instead.

“Of course they are big clubs, I don’t close the door to anyone.

“When I was young I didn’t dream of being in this or that club (like PSG), whether it is Real Madrid, Barcelona, City, I have never dreamed of being in a specific club like that.”

However, reports from Italian outlet il Bianconero seem to suggest that Juventus are now in pole position, with director Fabio Paratici having attended the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Lyon to observe Ndombele.

Arsenal and Spurs are still credited with interest, as are Milan and Inter in Serie A, and the player is looking to get Lyon to lower the €80m they are demanding for his signature in order to increase his chances of a move.

Juventus however want to move quickly and snap Ndombele up before an auction takes place, a situation where the may have to overpay.

