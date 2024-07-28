Manuel Ugarte and Fabian Ruiz are both up for sale at Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Paris Saint-Germain are on the cusp of announcing the signing of teenage Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, opening a big window of opportuntity for Manchester United and Arsenal to secure deals for two midfielders as a result.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Neves will soon be presented by PSG, with the Portugal international, 18, set to make a big money switch to the Parc des Princes worth an estimated €70m (£59.2m).

Neves was arguably the most wanted man in Europe this summer with a host of top clubs wanting to sign him. But after losing Kylian Mbappe and opting to move away from signing established stars, PSG made him their main target.

But there could be a fall out from the deal, with PSG now making other midfielders available as a result. We have persistently detailed Manchester United interest in their Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, while Fabian Ruiz is in Arsenal‘s sights.

United have understood to have already agreed personal terms with Ugarte, though the two sides remain some distance apart over their valuations. PSG want in the region of €59m, though the Red Devils, who believe a deal is there to be done for less, having had an opening offer rejected for around the €35m mark rejected. But with Ugarte himself said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, United remain hopeful that a resolution can be found.

United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee from Balogna and Leny Yoro from Lille but manager Erik ten Hag, speaking from his side’s pre-season tour of the USA, wants more additions.

“I want the squad as strong as possible,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“We already made two very good buys, so when everyone is fit we have a team that can beat everyone. But also in squad depth, we have to catch-up. We know that because [when] we had injuries, we are vulnerable, and we have to avoid this.

“First, by getting less injuries and picking up less injuries. And second, our squad has to be that good in depth.

Man Utd, Arsenal linked with moves for PSG players

“Of course, the quality we have, but in the depth we have to catch up. And even more, because this will be a season that is survival of the fittest.

“We proved we can beat the best team. Not just once, we did it twice. But also the other games were also very close.

“Our challenge is to do it consistently, that’s what we have to work for.”

The Gunners, meanwhile, have been linked with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino but could now switch their attention to fellow Spanish Euro 2024 winner Fabian. He moved to the French capital two summers ago but had found game-time limited and Luis Enrique is now said to be open to his exit.

As a result, it was reported earlier this week that a possible loan to buy deal could be on the agenda as long as the Ligue 1 giants receive assurances from Arsenal that a move will become permanent next summer.

